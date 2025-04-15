ED raids AAP MLA Kulwant Singh’s premises in Rs 48,000 crore PACL scam probe

CHANDIGARH: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials began searching the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and owner of Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL) Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Tuesday.

The searches spanned more than 15 locations, including his residential premises, in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation.

The searches are related to the Pearl Agro Corporation Limited (PACL) case pertaining to investor fraud involving an amount of Rs 48,000 crore. The directors of PACL had allegedly siphoned off investors’ funds by transferring them to shell companies in multiple locations.

Sources said that the teams from the Delhi unit of ED, accompanied by the Punjab Police, reached the residence of Singh, who is reportedly the richest MLA of the state, in Mohali and started the search.

Singh is not home at present, but his family members are being questioned by the agency. Also, sleuths of the agency are conducting searches at 15 other locations across Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi.