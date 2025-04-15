ED raids Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas's residence in Jaipur; Congress cries political vendetta

JAIPUR: Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 19 locations linked to former state minister and senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

The searches were reportedly carried out in connection with the Rs 48,000 crore Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) scam, a massive real estate investment fraud.

As news of the ED action spread, hundreds of Khachariyawas’s supporters gathered outside his residence in Jaipur, raising slogans in his support. Senior Congress leaders, including Raghu Sharma, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, Sachin Pilot, and others, also reached his home in a show of solidarity.

Reacting sharply, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, and other Congress leaders condemned the raids, accusing the BJP-led central government of misusing investigative agencies to target opposition leaders. They termed the ED’s action as politically motivated and an example of vindictive politics.

Taking to social media, Congress state president Dotasara wrote on 'X' that Khachariyawas was being targeted because he questioned the Bhajan Lal government over the Rs 100 crore originally allocated for the Govind Dev Ji temple corridor, which was allegedly diverted for hosting the IIFA Awards in Jaipur.

“As the son of Jaipur Khachariyawas raised his voice about public funds, this vengeful action was taken against him. I strongly condemn it,” Dotasara said.