ED raids premises of Rajasthan Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, others

JAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress leader and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas along with a few others as part of a Rs 48,000-crore PACL Ponzi "fraud"-linked money laundering probe, official sources said.

About 15 premises, including the politician's house in Jaipur, are being searched by the federal probe agency. A security team of the CRPF has also been deployed.

Addressing reporters outside his ancestral house here, Khachariyawas, nephew of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, said the ED action was "politically motivated" because he has been speaking against the government.

He asserted he had done nothing wrong and that he was "not afraid" of the ED.

As the news about the ED raids broke, supporters of Khachariyawas gathered outside his residence and raised slogans.

"They have brought a notice to search the premises. They have not given notice linking it to any company. Premises can be searched anywhere in the country, it is their right. I am neither afraid nor nervous," Khachariyawas told reporters.

"If there is any issue, I will respond. There are six lawyers from my side," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that the ED has come to search his house to scare him.

"The BJP is arrogant. It has been in power at the Centre for 11 years and it is also in power in Rajasthan. I have been speaking against them and therefore they have taken this action, but I am not going to get scared," he said, adding that he will continue raising his voice against the government.

Khachariyawas alleged the ED takes action without any reason.

"They called our leader Rahul Gandhi. When they give a reason, I will respond. So far, the ED has not given any reason for the search," he said.

He said the BJP government should not do politics through the ED.

The former minister also said that he has nothing to do with any company.

Khachariyawas said he lives in a joint family and such actions disturb the entire family.

"I will now build a new house, name it 'Kranti House' and start a revolt from there so that my family is not disturbed," he said.