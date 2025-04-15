El Nino conditions unlikely, India to see above-normal cumulative rainfall this monsoon: IMD

NEW DELHI: India will experience above-normal cumulative rainfall this monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said on April 15, ruling out the possibility of El Nino conditions during the entire season.

"India is likely to see above-normal rainfall in the four-month monsoon season (June to September) with cumulative rainfall estimated at 105 per cent of the long-period average of 87 cm," India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told a press conference here.

El Nino conditions, associated with below-normal monsoon rainfall in the Indian subcontinent, are unlikely to develop this time, he said.

Parts of the country are already battling extreme heat and a significantly high number of heat wave days are expected in the April to June period.

This could strain power grids and result in water shortages.