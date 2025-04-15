Haryana to set up Rs 4,680 crore Industrial Manufacturing Cluster near Hisar airport

It was informed in the meeting that this project is expected to attract investments of around Rs 32,000 crore and generate over 10,000 employment opportunities. The IMC will have all essential and modern infrastructure including roads, a water treatment plant, and a solid waste management plant (STP). A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NICDC and the Haryana Government will be signed soon for the successful execution of this project.

Saini directed the officers concerned to expedite the formal procedures. He said that the IMC will attract investments from both Indian and international companies. Out of the 7,200 acres demarcated in Hisar, around 4,212 acres are occupied by Maharaja Agrasen Airport, while the IMC will be established on the remaining approximately 2,988 acres. Proximity to the airport will provide a significant advantage to industries, he said.

In the meeting it was further shared that under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor being developed by NICDC, an Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub is being set up on approximately 886 acres in Nangal Chaudhary, Haryana. Thus, Haryana stands to gain greatly from the presence of two major industrial corridors, which will boost investment and generate employment in the state.

Saini said that the development of industries is crucial for realizing the vision of a ‘Viksit Haryana’ under the ‘Viksit Bharat’ mission. The state government is committed to establishing 10 Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) in Haryana. Officers concerned have been directed to take necessary steps in this direction.