India’s green ammonia push stalls as SECI issues sixth tender extension amid lack of bidders

NEW DELHI: India's ambitious plan for green ammonia production and supply has been encountering significant challenges. Despite the government's sixth extension of the tender, the project has failed to attract any bidders, jeopardizing the initiative to decarbonize the agriculture sector.

The State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) issued the sixth extension on March 31 for the green ammonia production and supply tender due to a lack of applications. The deadline for the sixth extension is until April 30.

Producing green ammonia is crucial for decarbonizing Indian agriculture and achieving the climate goals set under the Paris Agreement. Currently, India is the second-largest importer of synthetic ammonia, which is used to manufacture fertilizers that support its agricultural sector.

However, the domestic production and import of ammonia have contributed to nearly 25 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, a potent greenhouse gas. According to the Paris Agreement, India must significantly reduce its emissions by 2030.

Last year, on July 29, SECI invited bids for the production of 5.39 lakh metric tonnes of green ammonia.