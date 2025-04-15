INTERVIEW | ECI must clear air on surge in electors: Former EC Ashok Lavasa

Former Election Commissioner (EC) Ashok Lavasa speaks to Preetha Nair about the current controversy surrounding the duplication of Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and says the only document available to weed it out is the unique identification number.

Excerpts from the interview:

What’s view on the row over duplicate Election Photo Identity cards?

We have to look at it from two different points of view. The complaint that has been filed concerns people having the same EPIC number, that is, more than one person having the same EPIC number. The Election Commission has also acknowledged that the problem exists and is trying to resolve it. It is a welcome sign, and the issue should not be politicised.

The other issue is de-duplication, which the EC has been attempting for a long time. One problem is one person having one EPIC number registering himself in more than one place, and the other is two people having the same EPIC number. We need to believe what the CEC has said that they will try to ensure that every voter has a unique Epic number.

ECI said it’s a legacy issue. How can it be addressed?

The ECI is right. Earlier, the electoral registration system was with the state chief electoral officers and district electoral officers. Now, the electoral roll database of states and UTs has been shifted to the integrated ERONET platform.

ERONET requires every state to have a different series. However, regarding the de-duplication issue, the EC has to devise a mechanism to identify which elector is registering at more than one place.

The ECI is set to link the voter ID card with Aadhaar. This is at variance with its earlier position that linkage could be optional.

The only document available to weed out the duplication of voter cards is the unique identification number (UID). So, if you link Aadhaar with the electoral roll that is the only possible way to assign any uniqueness to the voter list or the EPIC unless some other viable technical methodology is found.