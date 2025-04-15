Man shot dead in dispute over DJ sound during procession in Madhya Pradesh

MORENA: A 26-year-old man was killed and another injured in firing after a clash between two groups over loud DJ sound during a procession on Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 9 pm on Monday in Hingona Khurd village under Civil Lines Police Station area.

A clash between two groups over the DJ sound turned violent and a boy fired gun shots, in which one person was killed and another injured, Morena's Sub Divisional Magistrate CB Prasad told PTI.

"An FIR has been registered against 10 persons. It can't be said that the dispute was over the Ambedkar Jayanti procession. It was over the DJ sound, which further escalated for the reason not known so far," he said.

A man, identified as Sanjay Pippal (26), was killed while a 24-year-old man was injured in the incident, police officials said.

Members of the two groups involved in the clash belonged to the Jatav and Gujar communities, according to sources.