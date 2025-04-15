'Motivated, baseless': India dismisses Pakistan's criticism of Waqf Act

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday strongly rejected Pakistan's criticism of the Waqf Amendment Act and said Islamabad should look into its own "abysmal" record in protecting the rights of minorities instead of preaching to others.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Pakistan's comments on the law as "motivated and baseless", asserting that the neighbouring country has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India.

New Delhi's reaction came after a spokesperson of the Pakistan Foreign Office alleged that the Waqf law is an "infringement" over the religious and economic rights of Indian Muslims.

"We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India," Jaiswal said.