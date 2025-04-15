One dead, 200 patients evacuated as fire grips Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu hospital

LUCKNOW: A fire that broke out late on Monday night at the government-run Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital here resulted in the death of one patient and prompted the emergency evacuation of nearly 200 others, according to official sources.

The fire originated on the second floor of the hospital building, which houses the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU). At the time of the incident, approximately 40–50 patients were admitted to various wards on the affected floor, and several attendants were also present.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health and medical education portfolio in the Uttar Pradesh government, visited the hospital to oversee the rescue efforts.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “After smoke was seen emanating from the second floor, evacuation of patients was immediately initiated. Approximately 200 patients in total have been moved to safety.”