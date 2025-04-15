One dead, 200 patients evacuated as fire grips Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu hospital

LUCKNOW: A fire that broke out late on Monday night at the government-run Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital here resulted in the death of one patient and prompted the emergency evacuation of nearly 200 others, according to official sources.
The fire originated on the second floor of the hospital building, which houses the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU). At the time of the incident, approximately 40–50 patients were admitted to various wards on the affected floor, and several attendants were also present.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health and medical education portfolio in the Uttar Pradesh government, visited the hospital to oversee the rescue efforts.
Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “After smoke was seen emanating from the second floor, evacuation of patients was immediately initiated. Approximately 200 patients in total have been moved to safety.”
While Pathak maintained that there were no injuries during the evacuation, sources confirmed that one patient, identified as Rajkumar Prajapati (61), who had been admitted to the ICU with hypertension-related complications, died allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply caused by the fire.
Another patient, Kanti (26), remained in critical condition and was shifted to the trauma centre of Balrampur Hospital.
The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, though authorities have ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.
Patients were shifted to various government facilities, including Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital and Balrampur Hospital. Critically ill patients were transferred to the ICUs of King George’s Medical University and the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. Pregnant women were relocated to Jhalkari Bai Hospital, officials said.
Eyewitness accounts described scenes of urgency, with hospital employees and fire personnel reportedly carrying patients on their shoulders and evacuating them through windows of the affected wards.
“All available medical and paramedical staff, along with the hospital superintendent, coordinated the evacuation efforts,” Pathak said.