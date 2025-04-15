Only 15 judges per million population in the country: 2025 India Justice Report

NEW DELHI: There are only 15 judges per million population in the country, a far cry from the Law Commission's recommendation of 50 judges per million population, a 2025 report on India's judicial system released on April 15 said.

In contrast, the USA has 150 judges per million population, according to a January 2024 New York Times news report, and Europe had an average of 220 judges per million in 2022, according to an October 2024 Council of Europe report.

"For 1.4 billion people, India has 21,285 judges, or approximately 15 judges per million population. This continues to be significantly below the 1987 law commission's recommendation of 50 judges per million population," said the 2025 India Justice Report, which ranks states on the delivery of justice in the country.

While the vacancies in high courts stood at 33 per cent of the total sanctioned strength, the report claimed 21 per cent vacancies in 2025, indicating a high workload for the existing judges.

"Nationally, in the district courts, the average workload is 2,200 cases per judge. In the Allahabad and Madhya Pradesh High Courts, the caseload per judge amounts to 15,000," the report said.