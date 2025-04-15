'ONOE need of the hour': BJP National General Secretary Bansal

NEW DELHI: BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal on Monday advocated for the implementation of simultaneous elections.
He outlined the benefits of the ‘One Nation, One Election (ONOE)’ concept in a country like India, which is rapidly emerging as a global economic power.
Speaking at a programme titled "Pasmanda Muslim Samvad" (Pasmanda Muslim Dialogue), organised by the All India Pasmanda Muslim Manch, Bansal stated that 'One Nation, One Election' is the need of the hour to drive economic and associated development for transforming India into a 'Viksit Rashtra' (developed nation).
Elaborating on the concept of ‘ONOE’, Bansal clearly explained how frequent elections in the country disrupt the flow of development projects, impose a heavy burden on the public exchequer, and act as a "speed-breaker" for the nation's progress. He emphasised that if the concept of ‘ONOE’ is implemented following broader consensus, it would indeed be a significant step towards achieving a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.
The ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal is currently under extensive deliberation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), chaired by prominent legal expert-turned-politician PP Chaudhary.
The Lok Sabha recently extended the committee's tenure for another six months during the Budget session, following the chairman's request for incorporating wider and diverse viewpoints.
Shedding light on the need for an ‘ONOE’ system, Bansal further remarked that once implemented, it would enhance political stability and strengthen the administrative framework, as the recurring election cycle places financial strain and hinders development efforts.
Quoting data, Bansal informed the Pasmanda Muslim audience that conducting a Lok Sabha election currently costs nearly Rs 1.35 lakh crore, and the total expenditure rises to between Rs 4 lakh crore and Rs 5 lakh crore with frequent elections.
"If we make a system and conduct Lok Sabha and assembly polls together, the expenses can be reduced drastically, boosting the country's economy boosted for further empowerment," he reportedly said.
Highlighting the issue of frequent elections keeping everyone from the Prime Minister to ministers engaged in election duties, he noted that the government must prove itself every six months, which slows development and negatively affects policy-making and execution.
"If polls are held together, the government can take solid steps as frequent elections are at times not conducive for taking tough decisions," Bansal asserted, adding that the Modi government has introduced a Bill in Parliament for simultaneous elections for the betterment of the country's economy and development.
It is worth mentioning that the BJP has constituted teams comprising its leaders, including Union Ministers, to carry out a series of engagements and activities around the ONOE concept, focusing on its advantages. As part of its strategy, the BJP is conducting awareness campaigns across the country to build public consensus.