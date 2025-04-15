'ONOE need of the hour': BJP National General Secretary Bansal

NEW DELHI: BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal on Monday advocated for the implementation of simultaneous elections.

He outlined the benefits of the ‘One Nation, One Election (ONOE)’ concept in a country like India, which is rapidly emerging as a global economic power.

Speaking at a programme titled "Pasmanda Muslim Samvad" (Pasmanda Muslim Dialogue), organised by the All India Pasmanda Muslim Manch, Bansal stated that 'One Nation, One Election' is the need of the hour to drive economic and associated development for transforming India into a 'Viksit Rashtra' (developed nation).

Elaborating on the concept of ‘ONOE’, Bansal clearly explained how frequent elections in the country disrupt the flow of development projects, impose a heavy burden on the public exchequer, and act as a "speed-breaker" for the nation's progress. He emphasised that if the concept of ‘ONOE’ is implemented following broader consensus, it would indeed be a significant step towards achieving a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal is currently under extensive deliberation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), chaired by prominent legal expert-turned-politician PP Chaudhary.

The Lok Sabha recently extended the committee's tenure for another six months during the Budget session, following the chairman's request for incorporating wider and diverse viewpoints.