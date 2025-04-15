Rahul Gandhi launches 'Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan' in Gujarat as Congress kicks off organisational overhaul

AHMEDABAD: Congress MP and LOP Rahul Gandhi is set to launch the ‘Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan’ in Gujarat on Tuesday, marking a strategic push to revive the party’s grassroots.
Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to Gujarat marks the beginning of Congress’s renewed campaign, closely tied to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s call for 2025 to be the "year of organizational reforms."
The visit focuses on revamping the Congress’s district structure, with a core plan to strengthen District Congress Committees and enforce stricter accountability. Gandhi will not only launch this initiative but also energize the cadre by directly engaging with party workers in key zones.
This strategic push comes on the heels of a crucial meeting between the Congress Working Committee and the All India Congress Committee in Ahmedabad last week. The closed-door session not only echoed Kharge’s vision but also solidified the party’s commitment to a structural overhaul, with Gandhi now leading the charge.
In a swift move to tighten its grip on ground-level operations, the Congress has deployed a five-member observer team—four from Gujarat and one central—in its very first meeting under the new organisational revamp. The high-powered team has just ten days to file detailed district-wise reports, setting an urgent tone for accountability.
Key political players—including PAC members, MPs, ex-MPs, MLAs, and former legislators—have been roped in as observers, signalling a no-room-for-error approach.
Adding more muscle, former district and municipal Congress chiefs, sitting district panchayat and municipal leaders, as well as GPCC frontals and heads of SC, ST, OBC, and minority departments, are also on the observer roster—ensuring a layered, all-hands-on-deck audit of the party’s grassroots machinery.
“Today and tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat to kickstart this process,” Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal posted on X. “He will be launching the INC’s Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan in Modasa, Aravalli district. The first objective is to strengthen the party organisation by empowering District Congress Committees and their Presidents, and by introducing a new system of accountability,” he added.
After throwing down the gauntlet to defeat the BJP in the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress high command have zeroed in on Gujarat as a political battleground.
In an earlier visit, Gandhi emphasised his intention to separate the "marriage horses" from the "race horses" within the state unit, distinguishing between dead weight and genuine performers. This was not just rhetoric; he has consistently urged party workers to remove those "closely aligned" or "colluding" with the BJP, advocating for a purge-first, rebuild-later strategy.