Rahul Gandhi launches 'Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan' in Gujarat as Congress kicks off organisational overhaul

AHMEDABAD: Congress MP and LOP Rahul Gandhi is set to launch the ‘Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan’ in Gujarat on Tuesday, marking a strategic push to revive the party’s grassroots.

Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to Gujarat marks the beginning of Congress’s renewed campaign, closely tied to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s call for 2025 to be the "year of organizational reforms."

The visit focuses on revamping the Congress’s district structure, with a core plan to strengthen District Congress Committees and enforce stricter accountability. Gandhi will not only launch this initiative but also energize the cadre by directly engaging with party workers in key zones.

This strategic push comes on the heels of a crucial meeting between the Congress Working Committee and the All India Congress Committee in Ahmedabad last week. The closed-door session not only echoed Kharge’s vision but also solidified the party’s commitment to a structural overhaul, with Gandhi now leading the charge.

In a swift move to tighten its grip on ground-level operations, the Congress has deployed a five-member observer team—four from Gujarat and one central—in its very first meeting under the new organisational revamp. The high-powered team has just ten days to file detailed district-wise reports, setting an urgent tone for accountability.

Key political players—including PAC members, MPs, ex-MPs, MLAs, and former legislators—have been roped in as observers, signalling a no-room-for-error approach.