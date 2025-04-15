RJD, Congress hold key talks in Delhi on Bihar poll strategy

NEW DELHI: An important meeting between RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi, was held in Delhi to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The leaders from both parties - Congress and RJD - engaged in hours-long discussions on various pre-poll issues, including the seat-sharing formula.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav said that the discussions were held on a positive note and that more details would be addressed at the next meeting with Congress leaders in Patna on 17 April.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s NDA government in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav remarked that CM Nitish Kumar had been hijacked by the BJP in the state and that no meaningful development had taken place under NDA rule.

He stated that the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress, and other parties, including the Left, would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar in a united manner to defeat the NDA government.