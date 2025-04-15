RJD, Congress hold key talks in Delhi on Bihar poll strategy

NEW DELHI: An important meeting between RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi, was held in Delhi to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
The leaders from both parties - Congress and RJD - engaged in hours-long discussions on various pre-poll issues, including the seat-sharing formula.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav said that the discussions were held on a positive note and that more details would be addressed at the next meeting with Congress leaders in Patna on 17 April.
Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s NDA government in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav remarked that CM Nitish Kumar had been hijacked by the BJP in the state and that no meaningful development had taken place under NDA rule.
He stated that the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress, and other parties, including the Left, would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar in a united manner to defeat the NDA government.
He emphasised that the Mahagathbandhan would contest this year’s Assembly elections on an “issues-based” platform against the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government. He added that the government had failed on all fronts, including law and order and development.
When asked about the Chief Ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi told reporters, “Everything will be decided at an appropriate time and mutually. We are united to oust the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, which has miserably failed to do development. We will take the state towards developments on the ground,” he asserted.
The meeting with Congress leaders lasted an hour and was attended by Congress Bihar chief Rajesh Kumar and RJD leaders including Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD MP, Rajya Sabha) and Sanjay Yadav (RJD MP, Rajya Sabha), among others.