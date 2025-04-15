Robert Vadra questioned by ED in Haryana land deal case; summoned again on Wednesday

CHANDIGARH: 56-year old Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate today and was questioned for more than five hours.

He was summoned and questioned by the central agency in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to irregularities in a 2007-08 land deal made by his company in Haryana.

Sources said that this was the second summons issued to Vadra this month by the Enforcement Directorate. He was first summoned in this case on April 8, but he did not depose.

Vadra has been summoned by the agency again on Wenesday to continue the questioning, sources said.

An official on condition of anonymity said, "Vadra was asked to appear for questioning as the ED is looking into the alleged financial irregularities concerning his firm, Skylight Hospitality. We will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).’’

Vadra walked from his residence at Sujan Singh Park in central Delhi to the Enforcement Directorate headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a two-kilometre stretch. Speaking to the media, Vadra said he would cooperate with the investigation and answer all questions. However, he alleged that the summons was part of a political vendetta aimed to silence him and his brother-in-law, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

"Whenever I will speak up for people and make them heard, they will try to suppress me. I have always given all answers and continue to do so. The BJP is misusing the investigative agencies and in last 20 years nothing has been found,’’ he said.