SC-appointed task force on student suicide meets a second time to discuss setting up a portal for data collection

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on the mental health concerns of students and the prevention of suicides in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), in its second meeting, discussed developing a portal for data collection.

The NTF meeting, which was held under the Chairmanship of Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, a former SC judge, also discussed the existing regulations and guidelines.

“During the meeting, actions taken so far were reported and discussed in detail. Agenda points included developing a portal/website for data collection; reports and regulations/guidelines; dissemination of questionnaires; gathering support from different sectors; onboarding of officers from DoSEL and MoHFW; coordination with institutions and NIEPA, among others,” said a statement from the Union Education Ministry.

The meeting, which was held on April 12, had disability rights advocates, psychologists, and professors as its members.

In the meeting, the task force also decided to form three working groups, each responsible for a different task.

“The progress of working groups so far was discussed. This includes compiling and reviewing previous reports, examining existing laws and regulations, and developing a methodology for designing questionnaires,” said the statement.