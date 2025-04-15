Tejashwi to meet Kharge, Rahul in Delhi on Apr 15 ahead of Oppn meeting

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is likely to meet senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Tuesday to deliberate upon seat-sharing and other issues pertaining to the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Yadav’s meeting with top Congress leaders in the capital is being seen as an attempt to sort out growing disagreement between two allies over some issues, including declaration of chief ministerial candidate of the Opposition in the election vis-a-vis NDA’s Nitish Kumar.

RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (Liberation), CPI, CPM and VIP are the constituents of grand alliance in Bihar. Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has already staked claim on 60 seats and a Dy CM’s post.

Currently, Sahani has no MLA in the 243-member Bihar assembly. The MLA of the party who emerged victorious in byelection in Bochaha assembly seat in Muzaffarpur later joined BJP. The Congress has also announced it would contest 70 seats in the election.

In 2020, it contested 70 seats but could bag only 19. The party’s top leadership has clarified that it would go to polls in alliance with RJD.

Disagreement surfaced over declaration of chief ministerial candidate ahead of elections. While RJD is projecting Tejashwi as CM face of the Opposition, the Congress contended that a decision on the matter will be taken after the assembly election results.

NDA selects Nitish

NDA has already announced that the alliance would contest the assembly elections under Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s leadership. It has also declared that Nitish would become the chief minister after the assembly election results.