Nation

Terrorists, security forces exchange fire in J&K's Poonch; one Army personnel injured

The gunfire rattled the Lasana village of Surankote Monday night when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.
Security personnel keep a strict vigil at Surankote in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.
Security personnel keep a strict vigil at Surankote in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.FILE | ANI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

JAMMU: A brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

The gunfire rattled the Lasana village of Surankote Monday night when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

"Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Police at Lasana, Surankote last night. Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping," Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Officials said one Army personnel was injured in the firing, and was subsequently shifted to a hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir encounter
Poonch encounter

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com