UP CM Yogi accuses Mamata Banerjee of fueling communal unrest in West Bengal

“In the name of secularism, they (Mamata government) have given complete freedom to rioters to create unrest. The entire Murshidabad has been on fire for the last one week, yet the government remains silent. Such anarchy must be brought under control", he added.

CM Yogi also questioned the silence of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over the issue.

"I thank the judiciary there for deploying central forces to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the area. The Congress is silent on the riots in Murshidabad. The Samajwadi Party is also quiet," he said alleging that instead of condemning violence, those parties were offering veiled support.

“Anyone glorifying what happened in Bangladesh should simply go there. Why be a burden on India’s soil?,” said CM Yogi.

Yogi Adityanath had earlier alleged that Hindus were being killed in West Bengal by being dragged out of their houses during violence in Murshidabad district over the Waqf Act. He also claimed that the violence was instigated.

The UP CM alleged that "three Hindus were dragged out of their homes and killed".

Yogi Adityanath said it was surprising that it was the "same country in which lakhs of acres of land was occupied in the name of Waqf".

"They (occupiers) have no papers, no revenue records and ever since the (Waqf) Amendment Bill was passed and action is being taken, violence is being instigated for it," he had said while reacting to violence in Murshidabad of West Bengal on Sunday.

Earlier this week, three people, including a father-son duo, were killed in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district following clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the law.