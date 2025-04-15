'Use of digital technology not leading to ‘digital dementia’ in older adults': Study

NEW DELHI: Contrary to ongoing concern that the use of digital technology has a direct correlation with an increased risk of dementia, a latest study has found that its use is actually associated with reduced cognitive decline.
Sweeping aside the theory about “digital dementia,” the study, published in Nature Human Behavior, revealed that digital technology use correlates with a 58% lower risk of cognitive impairment.
The neuroscientists at Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School - who reviewed more than 136 studies with data covering over 400,000 adults - found that consistent use of technology was actually linked to a reduced risk of cognitive impairment in people over 50.
The researchers said digital technology increases older adults' problem-solving skills and helps them be socially connected.
“You can flip on the news on just about any day, and you’ll see people talking about how technologies are harming us,” said Michael K. Scullin, associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at Baylor and the study's co-author.
“People often use the terms ‘brain drain’ and ‘brain rot,’ and now ‘digital dementia’ is an emerging phrase. As researchers, we wanted to know if this was true.”
"Digital dementia" is a term used to describe cognitive decline, particularly memory loss and difficulties with concentration, potentially linked to excessive use of digital devices and technology.
The researchers instead found “compelling evidence that digital technology use is associated with better cognitive ageing outcomes rather than harm.”
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2021, 57 million people had dementia worldwide, over 60% of whom live in low-and middle-income countries. Every year, there are nearly 10 million new cases.
Dementia - a term for several diseases that affect memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities - is currently the seventh leading cause of death and one of the significant causes of disability and dependency among older people globally.
Scullin said that for some, these findings are surprising, as technology use is often associated with being sedentary, both physically and mentally. However, he said, for the current generation of older adults who were introduced to the first technological advancements - computers, the Internet, and smartphones - past their childhood, using technology is cognitively challenging because it is ever-changing.
“One of the first things that middle-aged and older adults were saying is that, 'I’m so frustrated by this computer. This is hard to learn.’ That's actually a reflection of the cognitive challenge, which may be beneficial for the brain even if it doesn’t feel great at the moment,” he said.
Technology requires constant adaptation, he said, such as understanding new software updates, troubleshooting Internet loss or filtering out website ads.
“If you’re doing that for years and engaging with it, even though you might experience frustration, that may be a sign of you exercising your brain,” he said.
The researchers also said that technology enables communication and engagement like never before, expanding opportunities for connectivity. “Video calls, emails and messaging apps help maintain social networks, especially for people who would not otherwise regularly see their family members,” the study said.
“Now you can connect with families across generations,” Scullin said. “You not only can talk to them, you can see them. You can share pictures. You can exchange emails, and it's all within a second or less. So that means there's a greater opportunity for decreasing loneliness.”
“Better social connectedness is a well-documented correlate of cognitive functioning in older adults, providing a link between decreased isolation from digital technologies and reduced risks of dementia,” it said.
A dementia diagnosis is indicated in part when cognitive changes lead to a loss of independence with daily tasks. Tools such as digital reminders, GPS navigation and online banking allow older adults to remain independent despite cognitive difficulties through digital scaffolding.
Digital scaffolding refers to the use of technology and digital tools to provide support and guidance, much like physical scaffolding provides support for construction
While Scullin recognises the adverse effects of technology, such as distracted driving or using technology over consistent face-to-face interaction, he also emphasises how promoting healthy use of digital tools in older adults is beneficial for their cognitive health.
“If you have a parent or grandparent who’s just staying away from technology, maybe revisit that. Could they learn to use photo, messaging, or calendar apps on a smartphone or tablet? Start simple and be very patient while they learn,” he said.
Social media use is another highly debated topic in terms of cognitive effects. While he says it’s hard to predict the mental impact of endlessly scrolling on TikTok, Scullin does argue that generating videos through creative cognition could be beneficial.
In addition, he said that interacting with communities online can provide benefits by forming social connections.
“We could spend a long time discussing all the specific ways technology use can be bad. However, the net effect since the 1990s has been positive for overall cognition in older adults,” he said.
Dementia results from a variety of diseases and injuries that affect the brain. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60-70% of cases.