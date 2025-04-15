'Use of digital technology not leading to ‘digital dementia’ in older adults': Study

NEW DELHI: Contrary to ongoing concern that the use of digital technology has a direct correlation with an increased risk of dementia, a latest study has found that its use is actually associated with reduced cognitive decline.

Sweeping aside the theory about “digital dementia,” the study, published in Nature Human Behavior, revealed that digital technology use correlates with a 58% lower risk of cognitive impairment.

The neuroscientists at Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School - who reviewed more than 136 studies with data covering over 400,000 adults - found that consistent use of technology was actually linked to a reduced risk of cognitive impairment in people over 50.

The researchers said digital technology increases older adults' problem-solving skills and helps them be socially connected.

“You can flip on the news on just about any day, and you’ll see people talking about how technologies are harming us,” said Michael K. Scullin, associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at Baylor and the study's co-author.

“People often use the terms ‘brain drain’ and ‘brain rot,’ and now ‘digital dementia’ is an emerging phrase. As researchers, we wanted to know if this was true.”

"Digital dementia" is a term used to describe cognitive decline, particularly memory loss and difficulties with concentration, potentially linked to excessive use of digital devices and technology.

The researchers instead found “compelling evidence that digital technology use is associated with better cognitive ageing outcomes rather than harm.”