4 killed as Municipal Corporation's electric bus rams vehicles at traffic signal in Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot: An electric bus operated for Rajkot Municipal Corporation rammed into several vehicles as it was passing a traffic signal here on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of four persons and injuries to four others, police said.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the bus failed to stop at the signal near Indira Circle on the city's 150-feet ring road around 10 a.m. It ploughed through at least two four-wheelers and six two-wheelers before halting at a distance from the impact site.

"Four people — two men and two women — lost their lives after being run over by the bus, which knocked down several two-wheelers, while four persons were injured,” said Gandhigram police station inspector Sejal Meghani. Among the injured is a seven-year-old boy, the youngest victim of the incident.

The driver, identified as Shishupalsinh Rana, sustained injuries and is currently hospitalised, police said.

The crash triggered public outrage, resulting in vandalising the bus by an irate mob, prompting police to resort to a baton charge to disperse the crowd.

The bus belongs to the RMC but was being operated by a private agency, the civic body stated.