4000-yr-old chariot to be displayed at National Museum’s Harappan gallery

NEW DELHI: The National Museum in the national capital will have two added attractions — bronze-age solid-disk wheel carts (chariot) discovered from the Sinauli archaeological site in Uttar Pradesh and a permanent exhibition of epigraphs — on display to enthrall the heritage enthusiasts. For the first time, the 4000-year-old horse-driven chariot will be available for public viewing in the museum. It will be part of the exhibits in the Harappan Gallery.

The exhibition of epigraphs will be inaugurated on Wednesday. On the occasion, the secretary of the Culture Ministry, Arunish Chawla, will also formally unveil the chariot.

The chariot was earlier exhibited briefly as part of the temporary exhibition Roots and Routes, which was hosted during the G20 summit at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi.