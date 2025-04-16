4000-yr-old chariot to be displayed at National Museum’s Harappan gallery

NEW DELHI: The National Museum in the national capital will have two added attractions — bronze-age solid-disk wheel carts (chariot) discovered from the Sinauli archaeological site in Uttar Pradesh and a permanent exhibition of epigraphs — on display to enthrall the heritage enthusiasts. For the first time, the 4000-year-old horse-driven chariot will be available for public viewing in the museum. It will be part of the exhibits in the Harappan Gallery.
The exhibition of epigraphs will be inaugurated on Wednesday. On the occasion, the secretary of the Culture Ministry, Arunish Chawla, will also formally unveil the chariot.
The chariot was earlier exhibited briefly as part of the temporary exhibition Roots and Routes, which was hosted during the G20 summit at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi.
The Archaeological Survey of India discovered the chariot in Sinauli village of Baghpat in April 2018 during excavations. It was part of a larger find that included royal burials, weapons, and other artefacts.
The museum boasts a rich collection of Indian epigraphy—from early graffiti to the seals of the Harappan civilisation, representing the earliest forms of written communication—to early historic, medieval, and modern period stone, as well as copper plate inscriptions detailing donations, royal decrees, and land grants.
This prestigious collection has remained in the reserve section for the longest time and is now being displayed at the permanent exhibition in the Inscriptions Gallery.
“The exhibition brings to the forefront a curated selection of exceptional epigraphs that span the breadth of India’s historical narrative. These inscriptions, etched on stone, bricks, and other materials, are vital records of ancient India’s political, religious, and cultural life,” said officials.