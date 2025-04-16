Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP Adityanath government of indulging in large-scale mining in Chambal ravines

He shared a video clip showing what appeared to be a partially flattened landscape where hills once stood.

"New officials may come and go," Yadav wrote, "But the hills of Chambal that were hacked away and vanished with the spade of corruption and divided through collusion'? How will those return?"

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added, "Paryavaran kahe aaj ka, nahi chahiye BJP (In the name of today's environment, we do not need the BJP)!"