Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP government of illegal mining in Etawah

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, accused UP government-led officials of illegal mining and environmental destruction in the ravines of Chambal in his native district of Etawah.
In a strongly worded post on microblogging site X, Yadav questioned whether the small and large hills near the historic Sumer Singh Fort had been "transferred" to regions like Basti and Gorakhpur in collusion with lower and higher-ranking officials.
He shared a video clip showing how a mud hill, spread over 4 to 5 bighas close to the Yamuna River near historic Raja Sumer Singh's Fort in Etawah, suddenly disappeared, leaving a partially flattened landscape where hills once stood.
He alleged that it occurred due to the collusion between the administration and the state government.
As per the locals, although the incident occurred two to three months ago, the administration did not take any action in this regard.
"New officials may come and go," posted the SP chief, adding: "But the hills of Chambal that were hacked away and vanished with the spade of corruption and divided through collusion, how will they return?"
The former CM of UP further wrote: "The issue of illegal mining and soil mound levelling raises serious concerns. The irreversible damage to the Chambal ravines' topography caused by corrupt practices and collaborative exploitation poses a significant environmental challenge. The current situation poorly reflects on the BJP's environmental management."
He added: "Paryavaran kahe aaj ka, nahi chahiye BJP (In the name of today's environment, we do not need the BJP)!"
As per the local sources, some influential people in the area allegedly got land registered in their name and indulged in mining. The sources added that the district administration was informed, but no action was taken.
They further said that due to the site's proximity to the Chambal ravines, there is regular movement of hyenas and jackals in the area.
Residents reported unauthorised soil mining and hill levelling activities continuing for two to three months, with heavy machines operating round the clock.
Consequently, a flattening of a 70 -80-metre-high mud mound was reported affecting over 20,000 to 30,000 square feet of terrain. However, local sources suggested that the activity could be related to some residential development plans.
Despite its proximity to the Yamuna Action Plan and the local police post, authorities remained notably inactive.
The mining department, however, confirmed that no authorisation was granted for these operations. According to Etawah Sub-divisional Magistrate Vikram Raghav, the entire incident was being investigated by the mining department. "This is private land. The mining officials will soon prepare a report and submit it to the administration."