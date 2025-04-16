Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP government of illegal mining in Etawah

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, accused UP government-led officials of illegal mining and environmental destruction in the ravines of Chambal in his native district of Etawah.

In a strongly worded post on microblogging site X, Yadav questioned whether the small and large hills near the historic Sumer Singh Fort had been "transferred" to regions like Basti and Gorakhpur in collusion with lower and higher-ranking officials.

He shared a video clip showing how a mud hill, spread over 4 to 5 bighas close to the Yamuna River near historic Raja Sumer Singh's Fort in Etawah, suddenly disappeared, leaving a partially flattened landscape where hills once stood.

He alleged that it occurred due to the collusion between the administration and the state government.

As per the locals, although the incident occurred two to three months ago, the administration did not take any action in this regard.

"New officials may come and go," posted the SP chief, adding: "But the hills of Chambal that were hacked away and vanished with the spade of corruption and divided through collusion, how will they return?"