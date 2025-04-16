Bhopal Diary | Is another Congress mayor mulling switch to BJP?

A purported image of Rewa mayor Ajay Mishra ‘Baba’ attending a meet in presence of state BJP president VD Sharma has sparked speculations of another mayoral switch over from the Congress to BJP. Mishra termed the speculations unfounded, adding that the image pertained to a meeting of mayors of various MP cities under leadership of Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava with Khajuraho MP VD Sharma. However, informed political sources in the Vindhya region claimed several other senior Congress leaders in Rewa district may be in touch with the BJP leadership, adding that deputy CM Rajendra Shukla is preventing the entry of such Congress leaders into the BJP.

The Gurjar caste (among prominent OBC groups in MP) has reportedly decided to ban use of DJ music at all social ceremonies, including marriages in Harda district of southwestern MP. A meeting of the Bhuana Prantiya Gurjar Sabha at Harda Gurjar Mangal Bhawan also decided recently that those flouting the ban will be slapped with Rs 11,000 penalty and may also be boycotted by the community for six months. They also decided to put a leash on the growing trend of women dancing in public gaze, particularly at marriage processions, which makes them vulnerable to anti-social elements who invade their privacy by filming videos which are later circulated over social media.

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has assured that the National Highway road network in Madhya Pradesh will be better than that of the US in the next two years. Addressing an event where he unveiled National Highway projects in western MP’s Dhar district recently, Gadkari said, “I want to assure the people of Madhya Pradesh that in the next two years, the state’s national highway road network will be even better than that of the US. I’m not a leader who makes hollow promises. This assurance will be fulfilled fully in time. By the end of this year, infrastructure works worth Rs 3 lakh crore will be completed in MP.”

