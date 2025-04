CSR project to revive Nagpur canal ensures drinking water supply for 200 families

NAGPUR: A project to save the Sawangi canal in Nagpur has improved fertility of around 400 hectares of land and benefited 200 families by providing them with drinking water and an uninterrupted supply of the critical resource for irrigation and livestock.

The project which began in February 2024, has now been completed with the widening and deepening of 4.11-km canal stretch spanning from ridge to valley, improving groundwater levels and the standard of living for farmers, livestock and wildlife in the area.

The project aimed at addressing the scarcity of water in the area was part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme initiated by logistics conglomerate Allcargo Group's arm Avashya Foundation in collaboration with Sadbhavana Gramin Vikas Sanstha and Purti Sinchan Samruddhi Kalyankari Sanstha.

Following the Tamaswada pattern of water conservation, the project focussed on desilting and restoration of the canal to ensure optimal water storage and prevention of soil erosion, Allcargo Group said in a statement.

It further said the Sawangi Canal Project created 1,00,000 cubic metres of surface water storage and contributed 2,25,000 cubic metres of ground water annually.