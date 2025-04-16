Divorce case: SC directs Omar Abdullah, wife to sit together, resolve dispute

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah to sit together and make a sincere effort to amicably resolve their matrimonial disputes.

The court asked both of them to resolve their matrimonial disputes, after being apprised that the mediation process in their case had failed.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice K Vinod Chandran, was hearing a plea filed by the National Conference leader seeking divorce from Payal.

The top court has set the date for next hearing on May 7.

The Supreme Court in July last year had issued notice to Payal and sought her reply on a plea filed by Omar seeking divorce on the grounds of cruelty.

Presenting a case for divorce, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Omar, submitted that the marriage was “dead” as they have been living separately for the past 15 years.

Omar moved the apex court after the Delhi High Court in December 2023 dismissed his plea seeking divorce, saying there was no merit in his appeal, and upheld a 2016 family court order, refusing to grant a decree of divorce.