'Finest specimen of Hindustani culture’: SC rejects plea against Urdu signboard in Maharashtra Municipality

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the use of Urdu on the signboard of a municipal council building in Akola district, Maharashtra, stating that “language belongs to a community, to a region, to people — and not to a religion.”

The Court described Urdu as “the finest specimen of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb,” also known as Hindustani tehzeeb.

A bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice K. Vinod Chandran held that displaying an additional language did not violate the Maharashtra Local Authorities (Official Languages) Act, 2022, and noted that the Act does not prohibit the use of Urdu.

The Court emphasised that the use of Urdu was aimed purely at effective communication, and highlighted the need to respect linguistic diversity.

“If people or a group of people residing within the area covered by the Municipal Council are familiar with Urdu, then there should be no objection to its use alongside the official language, i.e., Marathi — at least on the signboard of the Municipal Council,” the Court said as reported by LiveLaw