Former IPS officer Mohammad Nurul Hoda joins VIP ahead of Bihar assembly elections

PATNA: Mohammad Nurul Hoda, who resigned from the Indian Police Service (IPS) recently, joined Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani at a simple function held in the state capital on Wednesday. Hoda, a native of Sitamarhi district in north Bihar, is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections due later this year.

VIP chief Mukesh Sahani welcomed the 1995-batch IPS officer, who resigned from his post as IG, Railways, into the party, saying they had met two months ago in New Delhi, where he expressed interest in joining active politics. Hoda also expressed his willingness to contest the upcoming state assembly elections from any seat in Sitamarhi district.

“I assured him to convey him the appropriate time to formally join the party. That time has come and Hoda formally joined VIP today. Now he is a member of VIP and will work for the betterment of people of the state. I hope he will come upto the expectations of people and fight for their cause in public life as well,” he told the gathering.

Hoda comes from a family having political background in Sitamarhi district. His elder brother’s wife is a district board chairperson. After finishing his primary and secondary education from Sitamarhi, he went to Delhi University to pursue a graduation in law. In 1995, he joined the IPS and opted VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) after serving 26 years.