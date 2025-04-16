Geopolitical concerns spark fears of decline in Basmati cultivation in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: There are concerns that the area under Basmati rice cultivation in Punjab the country’s largest producer of the GI-tagged aromatic variety, may shrink further. This native crop, which accounts for 40% of India’s total Basmati exports, is at risk as farmers consider shifting back to non-Basmati paddy due to fears of a further drop in Basmati prices this year.

Exports may take a hit due to two major geopolitical developments: first, the proposed 26% tariff by the United States on Indian exports, which is currently on hold; and second, the escalating tensions between Iran and the US over Iran’s nuclear development program.

As Basmati is less water-intensive crop than paddy (Non-Basmati) and its cycle is also one month shorter than paddy. It has shown a decrease from 7.63 lakh hectares in 2015-16 to 6.39 hectors in 2024-25.