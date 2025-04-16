Graham Staines' murder: Bajrang Dal activist's aide released from prison on grounds of 'good behaviour'

KEONJHAR: Mahendra Hembram, one of the convicts in the 1999 high-profile triple murder case of Australian Christian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons, was released from Keonjhar jail in Odisha on Wednesday after serving 25 years.

Now 50 years old, Hembram was released from prison on the grounds of "good behaviour" during his incarceration.

"Hembram has been released following a decision by the State Sentence Review Board. The prison directorate informed about it in a letter on Tuesday. He has been released after 25 years because of good behaviour in accordance with the rules," said Jailer Manaswini Naik.

Jail authorities gave Hembram a cordial farewell, garlanding him as a 'mark of recognition for his good conduct' during his prison term.

An official said Hembram was handed over a bank passbook, where his earnings from prison labour had been deposited.

"I spent 25 years in jail after being falsely implicated in an incident related to religious conversion. Today, I have been released," Hembram told reporters outside the jail.

Hembram and Bajrang Dal leader Dara Singh, alias Rabindra Pal Singh, were convicted of the brutal murders of Staines and his sons -Philip (10) and Timothy (6) -who were burned alive by a mob led by Singh on the night of January 21, 1999.