Great Nicobar Mega Project will wipe out uncontacted Shompen tribe, says report

NEW DELHI: An international Indigenous tribal rights organization has reported that India's ambitious 'New Hong Kong project', valued at Rs 75000 crore, on Great Nicobar Island could potentially threaten the existence of one of the oldest and most isolated tribes.

The report, titled "Crushed: How India Plans to Sacrifice One of the World’s Most Isolated Tribes to Create 'the New Hong Kong'," by Survival International, indicates that this mega-development project may lead to the destruction of the uncontacted Shompens.

Survival International (SI) is a London-based charity that advocates for the collective rights of Indigenous, tribal, and uncontacted peoples.

The Great Nicobar project, often referred to as 'the new Hong Kong', includes plans to construct a mega-port, a defence base, a power station, and a new city to accommodate 650,000 residents. This project is expected to attract around one million tourists and other visitors to the small island each year.

The report warns that uncontacted Shompen people, who live only on Great Nicobar Island in the Indian Ocean, will not survive if the Great Nicobar Development Project goes ahead.