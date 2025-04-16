'How can state decide whether I'm Muslim or not?': Adv Kabil Sibal asks during Waqf Act hearing in SC

NEW DELHI: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Wednesday argued in the Supreme Court that the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, infringed upon the religious freedom of Muslims in managing their religious and charitable institutions.

Arguing before a bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, Sibal referred to the contentious provisions and listed out the objections of Muslim bodies and other petitioners.

The top court, during the course of the hearing, proposed to stay certain key provisions of the Act, including the power to denotify properties declared waqf by courts and inclusion of non-Muslims in central Waqf councils and boards.

"How can the state decide whether and how, I am a Muslim or not, and hence, eligible to create a waqf?" Sibal asked.

The new law says a person has to be a practising Muslim for the last five years to create a waqf, he added.

Sibal referred to Article 26 of the Constitution, saying, subject to public order, morality, and health, every religious denomination has the right to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes and manage its own affairs in matters of religion.