'Learn to face society': Allahabad HC refuses to give police protection to couple married against family’s wish

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court declines protection to the couples who marry on their own free will as a matter of right unless there is a real threat looming over their life and liberty.
Justice Saurabh Srivastava, while giving such an observation early this month, noted that a couple in a deserving case could get security through the court, but in the absence of any threat perception, such a couple must "learn to support each other and face the society."
Justice Srivastava gave this observation while hearing a petition filed by Shreya Kesarwani and her husband seeking police protection and a direction to the respondents not to interfere in their peaceful marital life.
The court, however, after hearing their submissions, disposed of the petition claiming that there was no serious threat perception to the petitioners.
The court also observed in its order that there was no material to conclude that the petitioners' life and liberty were in peril.
"There is not even an iota of evidence to evince that the private respondents are likely to cause physical or mental assault to the petitioners," said the judge.
Moreover, the court also mentioned that the petitioners had not submitted a specific application in the form of information to the police authorities concerned to file any FIR against the alleged illegal conduct of the private respondents.
In its order, the court also noted that there was no averment in the petition indicating that any action was taken under Section 175(3) of BNS, nor that the police authorities had failed to act on such a request of the petitioners.
It also noted that the petitioners had already submitted a representation to the Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police, in case the police authorities concerned found a real threat perception, necessary action would be taken in accordance with law.