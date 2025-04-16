'Learn to face society': Allahabad HC refuses to give police protection to couple married against family’s wish

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court declines protection to the couples who marry on their own free will as a matter of right unless there is a real threat looming over their life and liberty.

Justice Saurabh Srivastava, while giving such an observation early this month, noted that a couple in a deserving case could get security through the court, but in the absence of any threat perception, such a couple must "learn to support each other and face the society."

Justice Srivastava gave this observation while hearing a petition filed by Shreya Kesarwani and her husband seeking police protection and a direction to the respondents not to interfere in their peaceful marital life.

The court, however, after hearing their submissions, disposed of the petition claiming that there was no serious threat perception to the petitioners.