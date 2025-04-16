NC under fire as discussion denied

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference in Muslim-majority J&K has come under fire from allies and opposition alike after the Speaker refused to allow discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the recently concluded budget session of the Assembly, with the Abdullahs backing the decision.

“We are against the Waqf Bill. We feel it is wrong and against the Constitution. The J&K Speaker made a wise decision by not allowing discussion on the Waqf Bill because it is subjudice and has been challenged in the Supreme Court. After the court verdict, it can be discussed,” NC president and former CM Farooq Abdullah said, defending Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for disallowing discussion on the bill.

CM Omar Abdullah on Tuesday also defended the Speaker saying the members of the ruling alliance had wrongly brought the adjournment motion to discuss Waqf Bil.

However, Abdullah’s defence has not impressed even NC ally and CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami. “We have been sent to the Assembly to ask questions; why do you stop us from discussing it (Waqf Act)... there should be discussion in Assembly on the Waqf issue, which concerns the Muslims and secular credentials of the country,” Tarigami said.

Reacting to Omar’s remarks, Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone said, “This is monumental loss... Request the Speaker for an emergency one-day session,” accusing Omar of orchestrating the episode to avoid a resolution condemning the Waqf Bill.

‘No protests allowed’

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said no protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 will be allowed in the state and suggested the agitators present their arguments before the Supreme Court.