NMC asks medical colleges to shift to face-based Aadhaar authentication to mark attendance from May 1

NEW DELHI: To leverage the latest technology and to make the attendance process user-friendly, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday announced that they have decided to fully shift to face-based Aadhaar authentication for marking attendance.

The new rule will apply to all medical colleges and institutions from May 1.

At present, all medical colleges and institutions in the country mark attendance through the Aadhar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS).

In a public notice, NMC Secretary, Dr Raghav Langer, said, “The FACE based Aadhaar authentication with UIDAI RD (Registered Device Service) is currently in use in various government offices through NIC (National Informatics Centre).”

He directed the medical colleges and institutions to share the GPS location of different points in the college with NMC so that attendance can be marked within a 100-meter radius of a given GPS location in the college.