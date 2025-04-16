Officials unaware of SC guidelines: Nagpur civic chief in apology to HC over demolition of houses of riots accused

On March 24, the HC's Nagpur bench ordered a stay on the demolition of the houses of Fahim Khan, a key accused in the violence case who has been charged with sedition, and other accused, rapping the administration for “high-handedness”.

While Khan’s two-storey house was razed before the HC passed the order in the afternoon of March 24, authorities halted the demolition of the 'illegal' portions of the other accused Yusuf Sheikh’s house following the court’s directive.

The duo had moved the high court earlier that day against the demolition seeking an urgent hearing.

"I am tendering my unconditional apology to the court, to have made this court to observe that the respondent authorities have conducted the demolition of the petitioner's unauthorised construction in contravention of the judgement of the Supreme Court of India," Chaudhari said in the affidavit.

The commissioner said he enquired into the matter and found that the town planning department was also not aware of the SC's decision.

Also, no circular has been received from the state of Maharashtra about guidelines of the SC, which had directed all the chief secretaries of the states and Union Territories to issue circulars to all the district magistrates and local authorities, intimating them about the directions issued by the apex court, he said.