Only one operational old age home in Haryana, Human Rights Commission pulls up authorities over delays

CHANDIGARH: There is only one operational old-age home in Haryana as per the status report given to the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) by the authorities. The commission has raised serious concerns over the sluggish pace of old-age home construction across the state.

In a review conducted in compliance with its earlier order dated January 31 the commission noted that only one old age home in Rewari district is currently operational, nearly two years after its inauguration on January 6, 2023.

As per the status report received on April 1, this year the land has not yet been identified for old age homes in Jhajjar, Palwal, Panipat, Rohtak, and Sirsa districts. Meanwhile, districts like Gurugram, Kaithal, CharkhiDadri, Mahendragarh, and Nuh have earmarked land and have initiated the construction process.

Construction remains pending in Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kurukshetra, Sonipat, and Yamunanagar due to a lack of planning approvals. However, work is ongoing in Karnal under the Smart City Project and in Panchkula under the supervision of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board.