Over 94,000 applications received as UCC rollout gains momentum in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand is progressing rapidly, with authorities reporting a significant influx of applications on the dedicated online portal.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, was held on Wednesday at the Secretariat to review the marriage registration process and other services under the UCC.

District Magistrates from across the state participated via video conference to provide updates on registration status within their districts.

"We are encouraged by the initial response to the UCC portal," stated an official present at the meeting.

The data presented revealed that nearly 94,000 applications have been received to date. The data further indicated a high rate of application processing, with approximately 89 per cent of applications approved, around 5 per cent rejected, and the remainder currently under process.

"The average daily application intake across the state is reported to be 174 per district," said Secretary Bagouli.