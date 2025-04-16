Over 94,000 applications received as UCC rollout gains momentum in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand is progressing rapidly, with authorities reporting a significant influx of applications on the dedicated online portal.
A high-level meeting, chaired by Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, was held on Wednesday at the Secretariat to review the marriage registration process and other services under the UCC.
District Magistrates from across the state participated via video conference to provide updates on registration status within their districts.
"We are encouraged by the initial response to the UCC portal," stated an official present at the meeting.
The data presented revealed that nearly 94,000 applications have been received to date. The data further indicated a high rate of application processing, with approximately 89 per cent of applications approved, around 5 per cent rejected, and the remainder currently under process.
"The average daily application intake across the state is reported to be 174 per district," said Secretary Bagouli.
Expressing satisfaction with the progress, Secretary Bagouli directed District Magistrates to intensify public awareness campaigns regarding UCC-related services, with a particular emphasis on marriage registration.
He stressed that "100 per cent marriage registration of government employees should be treated as the top priority," adding that necessary orders in this regard have already been issued by the government.
While reviewing the disposal of applications, Secretary Bagouli raised concerns regarding the high rejection rate in certain districts. He instructed District Magistrates to conduct a thorough review of the reasons for application rejections and ensure due diligence in the process.
Notably, districts Rudraprayag (29 per cent), Uttarkashi (23 per cent), and Chamoli (21 per cent) have demonstrated commendable progress in registering marriages solemnised after 2010.
"In a move aimed at simplifying the process, we have removed the mandatory Video KYC requirement for the approval of previously registered marriages", said Secretary Bagouli.
"Furthermore, efforts are underway to make UCC certificates accessible through DigiLocker, enhancing convenience and accessibility for citizens," he added.
Highlighting the expanding reach of UCC services, the meeting noted significant progress in covering Gram Panchayats across the state.
The number of Gram Panchayats yet to register any applications has drastically reduced from 4,141 to a mere 382 in the past month.
Secretary Bagouli has instructed officials to launch focused campaigns to ensure complete coverage and awareness in these remaining panchayats.
A detailed breakdown shows:
• Marriage Registration: 73,093
• Approval of Registered Marriages: 19,956
• Will/Succession: 430
• Divorce/Nullity of Marriage: 136
• Live-in Relationships: 46
• Intestate Succession: 4