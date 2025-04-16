Security forces demolish 11 bunkers used by most-wanted Maoist Misir Besra in Jharkhand's Saranda forests

RANCHI: In a significant breakthrough, security forces on Tuesday demolished 11 underground bunkers allegedly used by top Maoist leader Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore, and defused seven powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the dense Saranda forests of Chaibasa.

According to police, the bunkers had been specially built to accommodate Besra and his squad. “Proper arrangements were made for the stay of top Maoist leader, Misir Besra and his squad,” a police official said.

The size of the bunkers varied, measuring 25x35 feet, 20x25 feet and 15x20 feet, indicating large-scale logistical planning. Additionally, six Maoist dumps were found at the site. Among the items recovered were a printer, two batteries, cartridges, a lathe machine, 18 pipes, 15 metres of wire and several other articles of day-to-day use.

During extensive search operations in and around the forest villages of Luiya and Bakrabera under Tonto police station, security forces recovered seven IEDs. Five of them were found on Monday and the remaining two on Tuesday.