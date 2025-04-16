Security forces demolish 11 bunkers used by most-wanted Maoist Misir Besra in Jharkhand's Saranda forests

RANCHI: In a significant breakthrough, security forces on Tuesday demolished 11 underground bunkers allegedly used by top Maoist leader Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore, and defused seven powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the dense Saranda forests of Chaibasa.
According to police, the bunkers had been specially built to accommodate Besra and his squad. “Proper arrangements were made for the stay of top Maoist leader, Misir Besra and his squad,” a police official said.
The size of the bunkers varied, measuring 25x35 feet, 20x25 feet and 15x20 feet, indicating large-scale logistical planning. Additionally, six Maoist dumps were found at the site. Among the items recovered were a printer, two batteries, cartridges, a lathe machine, 18 pipes, 15 metres of wire and several other articles of day-to-day use.
During extensive search operations in and around the forest villages of Luiya and Bakrabera under Tonto police station, security forces recovered seven IEDs. Five of them were found on Monday and the remaining two on Tuesday.
“One of the IEDs weighed 15 kg, other two of 10 kg and the remaining two of 5 and two of 4 kg each. From the security point of view, they were defused on the spot by the bomb disposal squad,” stated a press communiqué by the police headquarters.
Earlier, on Thursday, security forces had demolished five more underground Maoist bunkers in the Kalpaburu jungles under Jaraikela police station in Chaibasa. It is believed that members of the CPI (Maoist) used those hideouts after carrying out subversive activities.
Prior to that, on 5 April, as many as 16 bunkers used by Maoist insurgents were located and destroyed by the forces. According to the Superintendent of Police, Chaibasa, each bunker could accommodate 40 to 50 Maoist operatives, highlighting the extensive insurgent presence in the region.
The operation is part of a sustained crackdown on Maoist activities aimed at dismantling their logistical bases and thwarting potential attacks. Police remain on high alert and continue to monitor the area for any further movement of senior Maoist leaders.
At present, Maoist influence in Jharkhand is largely confined to the Saranda jungles, having been eliminated from most other parts of the state. Police estimates suggest around 85 to 90 Maoists are hiding in the Saranda region, which is heavily planted with IEDs, posing a significant challenge to security forces.
A joint operation in the Kolhan and Saranda jungles of Chaibasa was launched in November 2022, based on intelligence inputs about the presence of senior Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra. The operation is being carried out by personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jharkhand Police.