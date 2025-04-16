South Bengal town on edge after waqf violence

KOLKATA: A day after violence hit Bhangar in South Bengal, which erupted during protests demanding the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Act, Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested nine people in the incident.
In violence-hit Murshidabad, life is getting back to normal though the situation is still tense in many areas with central forces keeping vigil.
According to police, eight people were arrested from Uttar Cossipore and one from Chandaneswar in connection with violence in South 24 Parganas district. An officer said, “Search is on to arrest others.”
The arrested face “multiple charges including vandalism of government property, spreading violence, and obstructing police work,” the police officer added.
Bhangar remained tense, with “burnt police vans and bikes scattered around.” An anti-Waqf Act rally had been organised by the ISF at Ramlila Maidan in Sealdah on Monday. As ISF workers and supporters were en route to join the rally called by MLA Naushad Siddiqui, their procession was halted on Bhangar’s Basanti Highway, leading to clashes.
Police said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and top leaders and ministers have repeatedly been giving messages to maintain peace. They have also warned that no one will be spared if violence is spread.”
Meanwhile in Murshidabad, personnel of the BSF, CRPF, State Armed Police and RAF have been deployed in Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti and Shamsherganj, where no new incident of violence was reported in the past 48 hours.
Police said the situation in Murshidabad is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to come back.
Khalilur Rahman, TMC MP from Jangipur, said, “Many among those who left their homes are returning and life is getting back to normal in the violence-hit pockets. The state government is assisting the affected people.”
Rahaman warned people to be cautious against rumours and ensure that normalcy returns. The district administration is compiling a list of the affected people who will be provided compensation for damage to their properties, he added.
Forces Keep vigil
Violent protests erupted on Friday and Saturday in parts of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, over the Waqf Act. On Monday, a BSF delegation led by ADG (East) Ravi Gandhi visited some of the worst-affected pockets