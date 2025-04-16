South Bengal town on edge after waqf violence

KOLKATA: A day after violence hit Bhangar in South Bengal, which erupted during protests demanding the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Act, Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested nine people in the incident.

In violence-hit Murshidabad, life is getting back to normal though the situation is still tense in many areas with central forces keeping vigil.

According to police, eight people were arrested from Uttar Cossipore and one from Chandaneswar in connection with violence in South 24 Parganas district. An officer said, “Search is on to arrest others.”

The arrested face “multiple charges including vandalism of government property, spreading violence, and obstructing police work,” the police officer added.

Bhangar remained tense, with “burnt police vans and bikes scattered around.” An anti-Waqf Act rally had been organised by the ISF at Ramlila Maidan in Sealdah on Monday. As ISF workers and supporters were en route to join the rally called by MLA Naushad Siddiqui, their procession was halted on Bhangar’s Basanti Highway, leading to clashes.

Police said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and top leaders and ministers have repeatedly been giving messages to maintain peace. They have also warned that no one will be spared if violence is spread.”