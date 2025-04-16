Three killed as civic body operated bus rams into vehicles, pedestrians at traffic signal in Rajkot

RAJKOT: A speeding bus operated by the local municipal corporation rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians at a traffic signal in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Wednesday morning, leaving three persons dead and two others injured, police said.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the electric bus hitting vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, at the busy traffic signal.

"An electric city bus operated by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) caused an accident, leaving three dead and two others injured at a traffic signal.

The bus hit several vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, as well as pedestrians," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -2), Jagdish Bhangarva said.

The accident occurred at Indira Circle at around 10 am, Gandhigram police station inspector Sejal Meghani said.

An irate mob vandalised the civic bus after it halted at some distance away from the accident spot.

Police resorted to baton charge to disperse the crowd, officials said.

The bus driver was detained and further probe was underway, they said.