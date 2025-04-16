US Vice President Vance, Second Lady Usha to visit India early next week; to meet PM Modi

NEW DELHI: US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, the first Indian-American Second Lady, are set to visit India early next week that will see him hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US vice president will travel to Italy this week and then to India, a spokesperson of Vance told CBS News.

The Vances are expected to bring their three young children -- Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- to India and the family is expected to travel to Jaipur and Agra besides visiting New Delhi.

The US vice president is travelling to India against the backdrop of Trump's policy on tariffs that triggered massive trade disruptions and fears of a global economic recession.

Days after his reciprocal tariff kicked in this month, Trump announced a 90-day pause on it on all countries, except China as countries around the world wilted under the impact of the seismic action.

US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz had also planned to visit India early next week but the trip has been postponed, people familiar with the matter said.