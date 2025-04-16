Uttarakhand Congress slams ex-minister over remarks 'predicting split' in party

DEHRADUN: A political firestorm has erupted in Uttarakhand as Congress leaders sharply criticised former minister Dinesh Agrawal's recent public prediction of a split within the party.

Agrawal, who switched allegiance to the BJP after a five-decade-long career with the Congress – including stints as a three-time MLA and two-time minister – sparked the controversy with his bold pronouncements.

He publicly questioned the competence of both national and state Congress leadership, suggesting internal discord was rife and a fragmentation of the party was imminent.

"Based on my experience," Agrawal stated, "I foresee a considerable split in the Congress ranks. The current leadership, both at the national and state level, appears to be failing to keep the party united."

The Congress camp swiftly countered, with State Congress President Karan Mahara leading the charge. In a stinging rejoinder, Mahara dismissed Agrawal's prediction and questioned his motives.

"Those who have spent their entire lives eating Congress’s bread and then switching to another party," Mahara retorted sharply, "shouldn't be concerned about the Congress party's future."