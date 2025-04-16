Uttarakhand Congress slams ex-minister over remarks 'predicting split' in party

DEHRADUN: A political firestorm has erupted in Uttarakhand as Congress leaders sharply criticised former minister Dinesh Agrawal's recent public prediction of a split within the party.
Agrawal, who switched allegiance to the BJP after a five-decade-long career with the Congress – including stints as a three-time MLA and two-time minister – sparked the controversy with his bold pronouncements.
He publicly questioned the competence of both national and state Congress leadership, suggesting internal discord was rife and a fragmentation of the party was imminent.
"Based on my experience," Agrawal stated, "I foresee a considerable split in the Congress ranks. The current leadership, both at the national and state level, appears to be failing to keep the party united."
The Congress camp swiftly countered, with State Congress President Karan Mahara leading the charge. In a stinging rejoinder, Mahara dismissed Agrawal's prediction and questioned his motives.
"Those who have spent their entire lives eating Congress’s bread and then switching to another party," Mahara retorted sharply, "shouldn't be concerned about the Congress party's future."
The verbal battle intensified further with Uttarakhand Congress spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasouni delivering a more pointed critique.
Employing vivid metaphors, Dasouni declared, "Leaders like Agrawal, who have spent their entire political lives enjoying power and privileges while wearing 'Congress’s sindoor,' have now donned the ‘BJP’s mangalsutra’ and clad themselves in saffron robes."
Dasouni didn't stop there, alleging Agrawal's diminished standing within the BJP.
"However," she continued, with biting sarcasm, "the BJP isn’t even willing to give them a blade of grass."
Facing the barrage of criticism from his former party colleagues, Agrawal remained defiant, dismissing the Congress backlash and emphasising his extensive service.
"The success I achieved during my 55 years in Congress was solely due to my hard work and dedication, not anyone's charity," Agrawal asserted.
Agarwal further underscored his long tenure by stating, "When I joined Congress in 1968, many of these current Congress leaders weren't even born."
Agrawal responded to criticism from State President Mahara, saying, "Mahara has probably attended a Congress convention for the first time." He contrasted this with his own experience, stating, "I, however, have attended numerous conventions during my time in Congress, and it is based on that extensive experience that I found the recent convention deeply disappointing."