SC proposes no de-notification of waqf properties, seeks Centre’s stance on Muslim participation in Hindu trusts

Mehta, however, submitted there was a large section of Muslims who did not want to be governed by Waqf act.

The bench then asked Mehta, "Are you saying that from now on you will allow Muslims to be part of the Hindu endowment boards? Say it openly."

The apex court said when a public trust was declared to be a waqf 100 or 200 years ago, it couldn't suddenly be taken over by the waqf board and declared otherwise.

"You cannot rewrite the past," the bench said.

Mehta submitted that a joint parliamentary committee had 38 sittings and examined 98.2 lakh memorandums before Parliament's both houses passed it.

The CJI at the start of the hearing said, "There are two aspects we want to ask both the sides to address. Firstly, whether we should entertain or relegate it to the high court? Secondly, point out in brief what you are really urging and wanting to argue? We are not saying there is any bar on SC in hearing, deciding pleas against the law."

Sibal, appearing for the petitioners referred to Waqf Amendment Act and said was challenging the provision that says only Muslims could create waqf.

"How can state decide whether, and how I am a Muslim or not and hence, eligible to create waqf?" Sibal asked.

He added, "How can government say only those who are practising Islam for last five years can create waqf?"

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who represented some of the petitioners, submitted that Waqf Act would have all India ramifications and pleas should not be referred to the high court.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, opposing Waqf Act, said Waqf by user was an established practice of Islam and couldn't be taken away.