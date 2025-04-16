Will go out of way for protection of environment: SC on tree felling in Hyderabad

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Telangana government over its "tearing urgency" to fell trees on a land parcel next to the University of Hyderabad and said it would go "out of the way" for the protection of the environment.

Making it clear that the apex court's first concern was restoration of the environment, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said not a single tree more should be felled on this land.

"If you want your chief secretary or the secretaries to be saved from any severe action, you have to come out with a plan as to how you are going to restore that 100 acres," Justice Gavai told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was appearing for Telangana.

The bench said it was surprised to see videos in which herbivore animals were running for shelter. It said it was also told that some of these animals were bitten by stray dogs.

"We direct the wildlife warden of the state of Telangana to examine and put into effect immediate steps that are required to be undertaken for protecting the wildlife which has been affected on account of deforestation of 100 acres," the court said.

Justice Gavai said, "You can't have high rises in the company of the deer."