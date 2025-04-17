Abdullahs, NC can go to any extent to stay in power: Mehbooba Mufti on Dulat’s revelation on Article 370

SRINAGAR: Reacting to former RAW chief A S Dulat’s claim in his new book that former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah privately supported and was willing to facilitate the abrogation of Article 370, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the Abdullahs and the National Conference can go to any extent to stay in power.

The opposition parties have hit out at Abdullahs and NC over Dulat's revelations.

"I was not surprised after reading it because the National Conference can go to any extent to be in power. It has been doing this since 1947. At times, they wanted to go with India if given power, and if not in power, they advocated self-determination. Sheikh Abdullah was in jail for 22 years along with other people, but when they (NC) came to power after 22 years, they gave up their self-determination plank,” Mehbooba said.

Former RAW chief A S Dulat, in his new book 'The Chief Minister and the Spy' has revealed that Abdullah privately backed Article 370 abrogation.

“Farooq Abdullah told me that if he had been taken into confidence by the central government, he could have helped Delhi. He would have found ways on abrogation of Article 370 without thousands of troops being sent there and without enforcing lock down and arrests and without anybody having been upset,” Dulat has said.