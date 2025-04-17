BJP stages protest demanding dismissal of Minister Hafizul Hasan over Sharia over constitution remark

RANCHI: Intensifying its protest against the ‘Sharia over Constitution’ remark of Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan, BJP leaders and workers on Thursday staged ‘Akrosh Pradarshan’ march from Zila School to Rajbhawan in Ranchi, demanding dismissal of the Minister.

Later, the delegation, led by the leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, also handed over a memorandum to the Governor demanding the dismissal of Minister Hafizul Hasan.

Notably, talking to a news channel on Monday, Jharkhand's Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan had said, “For me, Sharia is more important. We keep the Quran in our chest and the Constitution in our hands. Muslims walk with the Quran in their chest, and the Constitution in their hands. Okay! so we will first hold the Sharia and then the Constitution.”

According to Marandi, the BJP is protesting against the anti-constitutional statement of Jharkhand government minister Hafizul Hasan and the support given to him by the JMM-Congress government.

“The BJP will not let the conspiracy to implement Shariat in Jharkhand succeed and will protect Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution with full strength,” wrote Marandi on social media platform X.

Earlier on Monday, opposing the statement made by the minister, Marandi had warned that a state-wide protest will be staged if Chief Minister Hemant Soren did not dismiss Hafizul Hasan over his statement.

Expressing his anguish, Marandi termed it not just an anti-constitutional remark, but an anti-national act. A state minister holding a constitutional post has insulted both the Constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar, which cannot be pardoned, he said.