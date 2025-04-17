BSP leader Mayawati targets SP for dragging Dalits into controversies, cites row over MP's remark on Rana Sanga

LUCKNOW: A day after accusing the ruling BJP and the Congress of trying to misguide the core voter of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former UP CM and BSP chief Mayawati took on the Samajwadi Party (SP), on Thursday.

She accused SP of creating an environment of tension and violence by pushing the Dalits on forefront for political mileage in the guise of its Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (PDA) campaign.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Mayawati, in a series of posts, said: "Like other parties, SP is also creating an environment of tension and violence by putting forward people of the party, especially, the Dalits. Its controversial statements, allegations and counter-allegations, and programmes reflect a politics of extreme narrow selfishness."

Taking a dig at SP's bid to reach out to Dalits, Mayawati wrote: "SP can go to any extent to get Dalit votes. Therefore, along with Dalits and other backwards classes, the Muslim community should also avoid falling prey to the political gimmicks of this party."