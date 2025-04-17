BSP leader Mayawati targets SP for dragging Dalits into controversies, cites row over MP's remark on Rana Sanga

LUCKNOW: A day after accusing the ruling BJP and the Congress of trying to misguide the core voter of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former UP CM and BSP chief Mayawati took on the Samajwadi Party (SP), on Thursday.
She accused SP of creating an environment of tension and violence by pushing the Dalits on forefront for political mileage in the guise of its Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (PDA) campaign.
Taking to the microblogging site X, Mayawati, in a series of posts, said: "Like other parties, SP is also creating an environment of tension and violence by putting forward people of the party, especially, the Dalits. Its controversial statements, allegations and counter-allegations, and programmes reflect a politics of extreme narrow selfishness."
Taking a dig at SP's bid to reach out to Dalits, Mayawati wrote: "SP can go to any extent to get Dalit votes. Therefore, along with Dalits and other backwards classes, the Muslim community should also avoid falling prey to the political gimmicks of this party."
Launching a veiled attack over the controversy kicked up by SP MP Ramji Lal Suman by giving statement on Rana Sanga, Mayawati wrote: "Instead of commenting on the history of others, it would be better if the opportunistic Dalits associated with such parties talk about the goodness and struggles of saints, gurus, and icons of their society due to whom they have become worthy of something."
Notably, SP Dalit MP Ramji Lal Suman had sparked a row with his remarks on Rana Sanga, a 16th-century Rajput king, calling him a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.
Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528 and is revered for his bravery and sacrifices. Suman's statement has been widely criticised, with many Rajput outfits like Karni Sena seeking his apology and action against him.
Moreover, the Karni Sena activists thronged Suman’s residence in Agra on March 26 leading to violence as unidentified individuals resorted to stone pelting, breaking window panes, and vandalising vehicles parked outside the residence of the SP MP.
However, despite all clamour, SP MP remain adamant on his statement refusing to tender and apology. "I have said what I wanted to say 100 times now. I don't understand why people are saying unnecessary things."