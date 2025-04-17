Buzz of Cabinet expansion in May after PM-President meet

NEW DELHI: Is a reshuffle of the Union Cabinet quietly in the offing sometime in May or June or is something else underway?

Speculation is rife following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday to meet President Droupadi Murmu. Although the visit was not officially linked to any particular development, it was swiftly followed by a high-level meeting of BJP leaders at party president JP Nadda’s residence that evening.

The meeting reportedly lasted a long time, with senior leaders such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others present for discussions.

The gathering of BJP heavyweights has only fuelled rumours of significant internal developments, potentially a reshuffle or something even more consequential, possibly related to the violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal and emerging challenges related to the Waqf law.

Adding to the intrigue, the government announced on Wednesday that there would be no Cabinet meeting this week, prompting further speculation about the possible induction of new faces into the Cabinet -–one from Tamil Nadu and others from states such as poll-bound Bihar.

Sources remarked cryptically, “Kuch kahana abhi muskil hai kya hoga. But, kuch tho hoga jarur (difficult to say what happens, but something is sure to happen).” They said that it wasn’t unusual for party leaders to meet on Tuesdays at Nadda’s residence to discuss pressing issues.

There is also a continuing buzz that some current ministers might be dropped, primarily due to their age or performance or to utilise their experience in organisational work while offering ministerial responsibilities to newer faces from the BJP and its allies.